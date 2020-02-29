'Goli maaro saalon ko' slogans ring out at Delhi metro station; six detained

Chants of 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko' were once again heard in Delhi on Saturday, this time at Rajiv Chowk metro station. Pro-Citizenship Amendment Act slogans were also heard aboard a Delhi Metro train.

Videos of the incident that have since gone viral show five to six men garbed in saffron t-shirts and kurtas sloganeering. They began while inside the train, as it was about to halt at the station, and then continued after disembarking.

Reportedly some commuters too joined in with rallying cries to "shoot the traitors".