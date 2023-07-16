Goa: Tourists Stranded As Entry Denied To Dudhsagar Waterfall; Trekkers Made To Do Sit-Ups As Punishment By Railway Police (Watch)

Twitter

A large number of tourists on Sunday morning found themselves unable to visit the popular Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa as police denied access. This decision caused frustration and anger among them.

No entry to waterfalls in the region

The authorities had recently banned entry to the waterfalls and sanctuaries in forest areas after a tragic incident at Mainapi falls, where two people lost their lives. However, many tourists from neighboring Karnataka and Maharashtra were not aware of this ban. When the Vasco and Nizamuddin Express trains arrived, bringing tourists, forest officials stopped them from proceeding.

Dudhsagar waterfall is known for its stunning beauty during the rainy season, attracting a huge number of visitors. However, heavy rainfall in Goa has made the falls dangerous.

In another separate incident, to enforce the ban on climbing Dudhsagar Falls, railway police used an unconventional method of punishment: making trekkers do "sit-ups." Videos of the incident have spread widely on social media, leading to discussions about whether this punishment is appropriate or if it may cause humiliation. Some people believe that this approach may deter others from breaking the rules, while others question its effectiveness and the impact it has on the offenders.

The railway authorities have advised passengers to enjoy the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from the safety of their train coaches. Passengers are strictly prohibited from getting off at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat. The railway authorities have requested cooperation from passengers to follow these rules.

