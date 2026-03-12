Goa To Roll Out Health Screening At PHCs, CHCs For Early Detection Of Diseases: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane | X

Panaji, March 12: The Goa government will start comprehensive medical screening at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the state to help detect diseases at an early stage. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed the Assembly that the move aims to strengthen preventive healthcare and ensure people receive timely treatment.

Focus on Early Detection of Diseases

The minister said the government has directed all hospitals, PHCs and CHCs to begin screening programmes soon. According to him, screening will become a major priority for the state government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rane said the services will include screening for cancer, diabetes, and pre-diabetic conditions. The aim is to identify health problems early so that patients can receive treatment without delay.

Partnership to Improve Health Infrastructure

Highlighting the need to upgrade healthcare facilities, the minister announced a strategic partnership with HLL Lifecare Limited.

He said the collaboration will include a detailed “gap analysis” of health facilities to identify shortages in equipment and technology, especially at the South Goa District Hospital.

Rane said the goal is to upgrade the South Goa District Hospital to a level just below a tertiary hospital. The gap analysis will also help the state secure funds from the central government to improve infrastructure. He added that a similar model has been successfully used in Assam.

Government Plans to Address Doctor Shortage

Speaking about manpower challenges, Rane admitted that recruiting doctors remains difficult.

To address this issue, the government plans to increase the number of senior resident posts and amend recruitment rules. The changes aim to attract professionals who can handle hospital administration while others focus on academic and medical responsibilities.

Hospitals in Pernem and Curchorem to Be Upgraded

Rane also said hospitals in Pernem and Curchorem may be declared sub-district hospitals because they already have strong infrastructure.

He also highlighted the success of the STEMI project, which he said has helped save many lives. The government, he added, will continue to provide free medicines, including insulin, to patients.

Smart Anganwadis and Nutrition Initiatives

Regarding the Women and Child Development department, the minister said the government is shifting Anganwadi centres from rented premises to government buildings. The aim is to develop “smart Anganwadis” with better facilities.

He also praised the department for receiving the Skoch Award for its nutrition initiative. Rane further commended the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (DFDA) for its strict monitoring against artificial food ripening.

Deadline Set for Private Forest Report

Concluding his address, Rane said the government has set June 1 as the deadline for submitting the final report on private forests.