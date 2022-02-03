Goa Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal takes swipe at grand old party, says 'vote for Congress an indirect vote for BJP'

Days ahead of the assembly elections in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress, saying a vote for it in the state will mean an 'indirect vote' for the BJP, given the trend of Congressmen defecting the ruling party.

While talking to a news channel, the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal explained that the fight for forming a government in Goa will be between his party AAP and the ruling BJP.

Urging the people to vote for his party the AAP chief said, "The people of Goa have a choice between AAP and BJP. If you want a clean, honest government, you can vote for AAP. The other option is to vote for the BJP directly or indirectly. Indirect voting is when you vote for the Congress, that Congress man will win and go to the BJP."

His comments on Congress comes a day after AAP Goa leaders signed a legally enforceable loyalty pledge, promising to not to defect and provide a clean, corruption-free government if elected.

Notably, the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2017 election with 17 MLAs, now has just two. Most of the rest have joined the BJP after it formed the government in the state.

The year 2017, he said, was first year when AAP contested in Goa so this time, they have prepared in an organized, systematic manner and gone to the people. "This was especially so during the pandemic when AAP collected donations from across the country and had gone door-to-door in Goa. "Where was the BJP government that time? Where was the Congress?" he said.

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10. The AAP is contesting all the Assembly seats in the state.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:46 PM IST