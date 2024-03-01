Goa News: Opposition Trying To Divide Goa Using Airports Says Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte |

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday accused the opposition of trying to divide the North and South Goa using the Dabolim and Mopa Airports. Khaunte was speaking to reporters after attending the Panchayat Chalo Abhiyan programme at Chicalim Panchayat in the presence of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Chicalim Sarpanch Kamla Prasad Yadav and others. "Dabolim and Mopa Airports has been cause for concern among people but I have said that I was a part of delegation comprising Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to meet Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh with this issue,” said Khaunte.

“We were assured and even got a commitment from the Union Minister that both airports will survive in the past. With an airline shifting operations from Dabolim to Mopa, this issue started again and was taken up by some people who don’t have any issues just ahead of parliamentary elections.” “I think people have read between the lines and we will ensure that both airports will operate for Goans and the tourists who arrive to the State.”

Rohan Khaunte's observations

The tourism minister claimed that while there is discussion on one flight shifting operations, people also have to see how many more flights are being brought to Dabolim airport and how much infrastructure is being readied. “Goa is a small state and efforts to divide South and North Goa on basis of Dabolim and Mopa Airport must be stopped for the sake of elections and politics. We can find a solution instead and think of how cruise tourism in Mormugao Port will increase and benefit stakeholders in the South Goa," said Khaunte.

Airport issue raised just ahead of LS polls

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said the opposition got a chance to rake up the airport issue just ahead of Lok Sabha elections due to Qatar Airways shifting operations to Mopa. "Dabolim Airport will not shut down because one flight operator shifted its base nor will it change the entire flight statistics of any Airport. Airport Director Dhanamjaya Rao has also confirmed this fact that Dabolim Airport has no threat and is here to say. I will also find out if Mopa is giving any concession to Airline operators.”

“I have asked the director to act as if Dabolim is a private airport and talk to their higher-ups so that Dabolim can compete like a private airport and offer the same concession given by Mopa Airport,” said Godinho. The minister claimed that with so many tourism segments being developed like spiritual tourism, heritage tourism, village tourism, etc. this will definitely increase the footfalls of tourist in Goa. As Industries Minister, I am trying to see if we can get an entertainment city or entertainment hub at Quittol and we are getting a lot of good proposals. This will balance development and tourism both in North and South of Goa," said Godinho.