Goa: Next 6 months are crucial for tourism in Goa, Rohan Khaunte

Saying that the government is committed to laying new infrastructure services in order to get good tourists into the State, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday said the next six months will be crucial for the state on the tourism front.

He, however, sounded optimistic that the coming season will be really good for tourism in Goa.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of the launch of a family restaurant Al Zargham at the Reliance Trade Centre in Margao on Sunday, the Tourism Minister said he is optimistic about getting both domestic and international tourists in Goa. In addition, he said Goa is going to get nautical tourism, with around 60 cruise ships expected to come to the State.

“These six months are very crucial for tourism in Goa. After these six months, I am optimistic that the coming season will be good. Post-Covid scenario has been a changer for the department. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been driving maximum opportunities to tone up the tourism services and to lay new infrastructure on how to get good tourists in the state,” he said.

He added: “With the help of the Tourism Board and by taking the industry on board, the State is going to witness a good season on the tourism front.”

Meanwhile, the Tourism Minister has said that Goa is being perceived as the food capital of India. He said the inauguration of the new family restaurant in Margao will provide an opportunity for the locals as well as tourists to taste the cuisine of various countries, besides Goan.

