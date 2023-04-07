 Goa: Government forms study group to examine Karnataka’s DPR on Mhadei project
The study group will discuss and deliberate the study's findings, issues flagged by the members and apprise the chairman.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Carefully planning its strategy on the Mhadei imbroglio, the State government on Thursday constituted a study group under the chairmanship of Chief Engineer (Water Resources) for critical examination of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka for Kalsa-Bhandura project approved by Central Water Commission.

The study group will discuss and deliberate the study's findings, issues flagged by the members and apprise the chairman. The committee has been set a deadline of April 30 to submit its report. 

Apart from Chief Engineer Pramod Badami, the other members of this study group are as Shantaram Ghantkar, Dilip Naik, Neil Agshikar, Roshan Maenkar, Chetan Pandit, Dr. Nandkumar Kamat, Dr Puranand Sawaikar, Dr. Akshay Nigale, Dr. KG Gupta, Wilma Fernandes, and G V Maladkar.

Recently, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar had told the Goa Legislative Assembly that no decision has been taken to divert Mhadei river water to Karnataka but physical visit to Kalasa and Bhandura site was not possible as Karnataka was physically obstructing such visits.

“The State government is closely monitoring the case. The activities of Karnataka before the MoEF, CWC and other authorities are being closely watched”, Shirodkar had said.

