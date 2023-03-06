Goa: Anjuna biodiversity panel opposes Mhadei river water diversion

Anjuna-Caisua Biodiversity Management Committee chairman Ramesh Naik along with other members displaying a copy of the resolution opposing diversion of Mhadei river water. |

The Anjuna-Caisua Biodiversity Management Committee has resolved to oppose the diversion of Mhadei river water and urged the State government to do all within its power to ensure that Karnataka does not divert the river at the cost of the survival of Goans and the State’s rich bio-diversity.

The chairman of Anjuna-Caisua Biodiversity Management Committee, Ramesh Naik said that Mhadei river is the lifeline of Goa and every Goan should ensure that the river water is not diverted. “It is the duty of every citizen to conserve water, protect the rivers and save our biodiversity,” Naik said while addressing the media. He said the resolution was adopted as per the appeal of the Goa Biodiversity Board.

While most of the panchayats in the State have taken resolutions objecting to the diversion of the Mhadei river, Anjuna panchayat was yet to take such a resolution.

The bio-diversity committee chairman informed that he has written to the panchayat to organize a special gram sabha to discuss the issue of the Mhadei river water diversion. “The Mhadei river and its tributaries quench the thirst of lakhs of Goans. If we do not stop Karnataka from diverting the river water then it will spell doom to the Goans,” Naik said.

Other members of the bio-diversity committee Satyawan Harmalkar, Sanjay Narvekar and Astrolita Fernandes were also present.