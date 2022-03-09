Goa Elections 2022: Trinamool Congress's partner MGP is our 'natural ally', says BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

On the eve of counting for assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the coastal state said that MGP is the BJP's 'natural ally'.

He, however, added that he is "absolutely sure" that the BJP "will get a thumping majority".

The Maharshtra Gomantak Wadi which is currently in alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which is expected to get enough seats to play the kingmaker has indicated that it has also received feelers from the Congress as well.

"I'm absolutely sure that BJP will get good results, people are ready to come with us and with them, we'll get a thumping majority. How can Congress form the government if it doesn't trust its own MLAs and locks them up?" Mr Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

MGP's Sudhin Dhavlikar was dropped from the BJP government in Goa in March 2019 shortly after the death of Goa's three-time Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and the advent of the current CM, Pramod Sawant.

Meanwhile, after Congress moved its candidates to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties post exit-poll predictions, state's BJP president Sadanand S Tanavade said that the party does not trust its candidates.

More than 300 candidates contested for the 40 assembly seats which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of several smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa will be taken up tomorrow morning in the state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate in its favour to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

The votes will be counted at two places - Damodar College in Margao and Government College of Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji - covering Assembly constituencies falling in North Goa district and South Goa district, respectively, officials said on Wednesday.

