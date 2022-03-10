Goa Elections 2022: Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim constituency

Chief minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant has once again retained the Sanquelim constituency, defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes.

Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake claim to form the next government.

Sawant also said that Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye has extended his support to the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Sushash Phaldessai has won from Sanguem, while Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar won from Mormugao.

BJP candidate Joshua D'Souza secured a win from the Mapusa constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Sudhir Kandolkar.

Currently, BJP is leading in 19 constituencies, Congress in 11, MGP in 3, AAP in 2, GFP in 1 and Revolutionary Goans in 1.

