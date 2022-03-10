Goa Elections 2022: BJP leads in 19 seats, 2 seats short of majority

With the third round of counting having commenced, Bharatiya Janata Party, according to early trends, is leading in 19 constituencies, while Congress is ahead in 12 in the 40-seat Goa assembly as counting of votes began on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are leading in one seat each, while the Trinamool Congress leads in 5 seats.

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly by the pollsters, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.

Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:18 AM IST