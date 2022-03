As of 10.30 AM, with two rounds of counting completed, out of a total of 40 seats in the state assembly, the leads so far are:

BJP: Leading in 18

CONGRESS: Leading in 12

MGP: Leading in 5

GFP: Leading in 1

AAP: Leading in 1

INDEPENDENT: Leading in 3

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST