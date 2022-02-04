Goa Elections 2022: AAP promises STs free health care, education,12.5% quota in Assembly

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced an eight-point agenda for the Scheduled Tribe communities in Goa ahead of the state Assembly election, India Today reported.

He said, "Past governments in Goa have gone against the Constitution by unjustly neglecting Scheduled Tribe communities in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party will today announce eight guarantees for the community."

Goa के ST समाज के लिए Aam Aadmi Party की Guarantee । AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/ljmlQkwCa1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 4, 2022

In his address, Arvind Kejriwal made eight election promises to the Scheduled Tribe communities in Goa. These include:

1. Tribal sub-plan budget to be spent on tribal communities

2. 3,000 vacant posts reserved for STs to be filled on "emergency basis"

3. Forest Rights Act to be implemented

4. 12.5 per cent reservation in the Assembly

5. Free healthcare

6. Free and good-quality education from childhood till graduation

7. Rs 1,000 per month for women from Scheduled Tribes

8. Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed youth

GOA ELECTION

Goa Assembly polls will take place on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The AAP has promised that if elected to power, it will pick a CM from the OBC community and the Deputy CM will be a Christian.

The Goa Assembly elections are likely to be a high voltage affair this time as the ruling BJP will be eyeing to retain power against challenges imposed by the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The last assembly elections (in 2017) in Goa were conducted in a single phase, wherein the Congress bagged 17 out of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP won 13, but lost out on forming the government to the BJP.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST