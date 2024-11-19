Goa CM Pramod Sawant Faces Heat As Opposition Demands Action On State’s Cash-For-Jobs Scam

Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, is under increasing pressure as opposition parties intensify their calls for transparency and an impartial investigation into the state's growing cash-for-jobs scandal. Allegations have emerged suggesting that government jobs were being sold to the highest bidder, bypassing merit-based recruitment and compromising the integrity of public institutions.

A network of middlemen, political figures, and public servants is reportedly involved in facilitating the exchange of money for jobs, sidelining qualified candidates. As investigations unfold, nine people, including several officials from the Home Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC), have been arrested. These arrests, however, have done little to quell the growing outrage, with opposition leaders questioning the seriousness of the government's response.

Concerns Raised By Vijai Sardesai, Leader Of The Goa Forward Party

Vijai Sardesai, leader of the Goa Forward Party, has been a vocal critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the government of downplaying the extent of the scandal. Sardesai pointed out that many of those arrested have strong links to the BJP, including party affiliates in women's and youth wings, and even candidates running in municipal elections. "The BJP has lost both its moral and legal right to rule Goa," Sardesai declared.

The opposition leader also raised concerns over the involvement of party cadres in the recruitment process, arguing that it was indefensible for the government to arrest its own members. “How can an immoral party continue to rule Goa?” he asked, calling for a full investigation into the role of government officials and the oversight of the Public Service Commission.

Critics On The Arrests

Despite the arrests, critics argue that only low-ranking individuals have been targeted, while high-ranking political figures and officials remain untouched. AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar has called for a judicial probe led by a retired judge to uncover the true scale of the corruption. He dismissed the arrests as "eyewash," stressing that the scandal involves high-level collusion between ministers and officials. Palekar insisted that only a thorough, impartial inquiry could restore trust in Goa’s recruitment processes.

Sardesai Demands Formation Of A SIT

Sardesai has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scandal, composed of professionals from outside the state administration to ensure impartiality. He also urged the government to suspend all ongoing recruitments until the investigation is complete, citing concerns over ongoing misconduct.

The scandal has deepened public dissatisfaction in a state with one of India's highest unemployment rates, standing at 13.7%. Sardesai lamented that qualified young people were being overlooked in favor of those willing to pay bribes, deepening the crisis of merit-based employment and widening social inequality.

About The Controversy

The controversy first gained attention in August when Captain Viriato Fernandes accused a prominent figure from Sawant’s constituency of accepting bribes for job placements. Opposition leaders argue that while lower-level officials are being arrested, key figures linked to the BJP are being shielded, further eroding public trust in the government's handling of the situation. As the scandal continues to unfold, the demand for a comprehensive investigation grows louder.