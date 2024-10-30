 Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000 Crore Irrigation Scam Inquiry
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000 Crore Irrigation Scam Inquiry

Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000 Crore Irrigation Scam Inquiry

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday alleged he was “backstabbed” by his close colleague and then home minister RR Patil who ordered an open inquiry against him in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:18 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday alleged he was “backstabbed” by his close colleague and then home minister RR Patil who ordered an open inquiry against him in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

Pawar claimed a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry was shown to him by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after he became chief minister in 2014.

Pawar made these claims while addressing a rally for the NCP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil who is in the fray against the late Patil's son Rohit from Tasgaon in Sangli district.

Disturbed by these allegations, Pawar had resigned from his position as Deputy Chief Minister.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On Advertisements
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On Advertisements
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction Case

“Allegations were levelled against me in an irrigation scam. Attempts were made to defame me. It was an allegation of Rs70,000 crore scam in an irrigation project. The total expenditure of salaries was Rs42,000 crore in the project and the allegation was made about irregularities of Rs 70,000 crore,” Pawar claimed.

He questioned how such a large scam could occur and noted that the inflated figure was used to damage his reputation. He mentioned that a file for inquiry had been prepared but was stalled by the then Governor during President's Rule.

“A file was prepared and forwarded to the home department (headed by RR Patil). He approved an open inquiry against me and mentioned it in the file note. This was a pure case of back-stabbing. I became very upset as he (Patil) was a close colleague,” he claimed.

“When the Devendra Fadanvis-led government came to power, he signed the file and later called me. He said that the file was awaiting the CM's signature. He told me that it was RR Patil who opened the inquiry and showed me his signature on the file, Pawar claimed.

In the political landscape of Tasgaon-Kavthe Mahankal, the Mahavikas Aghadi has nominated Rohit Patil, son of RR Patil, for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has backed Sanjaykaka Patil, a former BJP leader and two-term MP from Sangli, creating a significant challenge for Rohit Patil, as Sanjaykaka was once a fierce opponent of RR Patil.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Releases Fourth List Of Two...
article-image

However, Rohit Pawar, late RR Patil's son, had asked why Pawar recalled the incident nine years after the demise of his father. His father could have given a proper answer to this issue because he knew the truth, he said. (inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction...

Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000...

Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000...

Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including...

Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including...