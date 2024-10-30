Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Alleges 'Backstabbing' By Late Home Minister RR Patil Over ₹70,000 Crore Irrigation Scam Inquiry

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday alleged he was “backstabbed” by his close colleague and then home minister RR Patil who ordered an open inquiry against him in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

Pawar claimed a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry was shown to him by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after he became chief minister in 2014.

Pawar made these claims while addressing a rally for the NCP candidate Sanjay Kaka Patil who is in the fray against the late Patil's son Rohit from Tasgaon in Sangli district.

Disturbed by these allegations, Pawar had resigned from his position as Deputy Chief Minister.

“Allegations were levelled against me in an irrigation scam. Attempts were made to defame me. It was an allegation of Rs70,000 crore scam in an irrigation project. The total expenditure of salaries was Rs42,000 crore in the project and the allegation was made about irregularities of Rs 70,000 crore,” Pawar claimed.

He questioned how such a large scam could occur and noted that the inflated figure was used to damage his reputation. He mentioned that a file for inquiry had been prepared but was stalled by the then Governor during President's Rule.

“A file was prepared and forwarded to the home department (headed by RR Patil). He approved an open inquiry against me and mentioned it in the file note. This was a pure case of back-stabbing. I became very upset as he (Patil) was a close colleague,” he claimed.

“When the Devendra Fadanvis-led government came to power, he signed the file and later called me. He said that the file was awaiting the CM's signature. He told me that it was RR Patil who opened the inquiry and showed me his signature on the file, Pawar claimed.

In the political landscape of Tasgaon-Kavthe Mahankal, the Mahavikas Aghadi has nominated Rohit Patil, son of RR Patil, for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has backed Sanjaykaka Patil, a former BJP leader and two-term MP from Sangli, creating a significant challenge for Rohit Patil, as Sanjaykaka was once a fierce opponent of RR Patil.

However, Rohit Pawar, late RR Patil's son, had asked why Pawar recalled the incident nine years after the demise of his father. His father could have given a proper answer to this issue because he knew the truth, he said. (inputs from PTI)