Goa Club Fire Case: ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations Across Cities Linked To Luthra Brothers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out search operations at multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram and Goa as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal functioning of the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa, officials said.

The searches, which began early in the morning, are being conducted at the residential and office premises of the Luthra brothers and Ajay Gupta, the promoters of the club, in connection with their suspected role in laundering proceeds of crime. The probe follows the devastating fire at the club in Arpora, Goa, on December 6, 2025, in which 25 people lost their lives.

According to officials, the ED is conducting searches at eight to nine locations, including premises in Delhi’s Outram Lines (Kingsway Camp), Tatvam Villas in Gurugram, and several locations in Goa. The agency is also searching the premises of the then Arpora sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, and the panchayat secretary, Raghuvir Bagkar, who are alleged to have facilitated the issuance of illegal trade licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the club.

ED teams are also present at the premises of Surinder Kumar Khosla to examine the alleged money-laundering angle arising from the illegal conversion of khazan land (salt pan land) on which the nightclub was located.

Officials said the searches are aimed at tracing the proceeds of crime and identifying the role of various individuals involved in the alleged regulatory violations and financial irregularities linked to the club’s operations.