Goa: CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Alleges 130 Acres Of Tribal Land Transferred To Builders For Township Project | X @abhijeet_dipke

Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday, November 21, raised concerns over the alleged transfer of more than 130 acres of land in Karapur Sarvan village in Goa's Bicholim for a township project, accusing builders, politicians and the land mafia of targeting local tribal communities.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Dipke alleged that the land, which tribal communities have depended on for generations for their livelihoods, was transferred to builders without environmental clearance. He claimed that the proposed project involved the development of private artificial beaches.

Dipke further said that women from the village had been protesting against the project for the past five months to protect their land, livelihoods and the village's natural surroundings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raising concerns over an alleged attack on one of the petitioners opposing the project, Dipke claimed that Gauresh Ghadi was brutally assaulted two days ago, allegedly by members of the land mafia. According to him, Ghadi sustained a fractured hand and injuries to his head that required stitches and was hospitalised.

The CJP chief also alleged that FIRs had been registered against villagers protesting against the proposed development, while two petitioners had been sent to jail.

Questioning the authorities' response to the developments, Dipke alleged that instead of safeguarding the villagers and their rights, the administration was taking action against those opposing the project.

"We stand with the villagers of Karapur, Sarvan in their struggle," he wrote, calling for action against the alleged nexus between the land mafia and politicians.

Dipke also urged people to protect Goa's natural beauty and the livelihoods of communities dependent on its land.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!