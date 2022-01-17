Goa Assembly Polls: TMC's candidate list to be finalised during Abhishek Banerjee's visit to state

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Goa ahead of the Assembly polls.

According to party sources, the candidates list will be finalized during Banerjee’s visit.

“After viewing the current situation and after discussing with the local leaders he may finalize the candidates of the 40 Assembly seats,” said the sources.

It can be noted that Banerjee’s visit to Goa comes at a time when Congress MLA Alex Reginald who had joined TMC last month resigned from TMC to rejoin Congress.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday took to Twitter and slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) and claimed that TMC and AAP is trying to cut Congress’ vote share by contesting in Goa.

“My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP. Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP,” said Chidambaram.

It can be recalled that visiting Goa on December 13, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed Congress and claimed that the Congress didn’t allow anyone to work and they failed to tackle BJP.

“We have made an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and we are the alternative to fight BJP. Congress is incapable of beating the BJP,” Mamata was heard claiming.

However, slamming Banerjee’s visit to Goa, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that Banerjee is going for a ‘tour’ during winter.

Countering Ghosh’s claim TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen claimed that after the election BJP will have no ‘place’ in Goa and also that TMC will win over Goa.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:28 PM IST