Goa Assembly polls: TMC launches housing rights scheme ‘Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk'; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday launched its ‘Mhaje Ghar, Maalki Hakk’ (My House, My Right) campaign in poll-bound Goa.

While launching the scheme, TMC leader Kiran Kandolkar claimed that under Article 21 it is a ‘landmark scheme’ introduced by TMC.

“If voted to power within 250 days TMC will have ownership rights to people of the land under their possession. It will be given to those who are residing in the state before 1976. The TMC also has a plan to give 50,000 subsidized homes to the homeless,” said Kandolkar.

TMC MP and Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra along with another MP and co-in-charge Sushmita Dev was also present at the launch.

Kandolkar also claimed that if voted to power, TMC government will also restart other acts like the Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964 and the Goa Daman and Diu Mundkars (Protection from eviction) Act, 1975.

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls scheduled on February 14, this is the third scheme that the Trinamool Congress has launched in Goa.

Before the housing scheme, earlier this month, the TMC had promised Yuva Shakti Card (Student’s Credit card in this state) where Goan youth aged between 18 and 45 will be provided credit of Rs 20 lakh at 4 per cent interest with the government as the guarantor. Last year TMC promised the Griha Laxmi Scheme modeled as Lakshmir Bhandar in this state would provide direct transfer of rupees 5,000 to women of 3.5 lakh families in Goa.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray claimed that the developmental schemes of the state are also given in Goa to encourage the people.

“All the developmental schemes of this state will be given to all states if TMC is voted to power. Due to the productive works done by the TMC people have given TMC a clear majority. People in the country know that TMC can only develop the country,” said Ray.

It is pertinent to mention that Trinamool Congress had already made an alliance with Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) for the Assembly polls in Goa.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday also claimed that his party is in talks with TMC and MGP and other ‘like-minded’ parties to join hands to oust BJP in Goa.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:21 PM IST