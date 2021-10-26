Goa Assembly polls: 'No one had approached us', says MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar on alliance with Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Kolkata: Even though Trinamool Congress sources claimed that they are making an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to fight the Assembly polls in Goa, MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar talking to FPJ claimed that TMC didn’t approach them.

“I am the party chief and no one from the TMC had approached us. We are open for discussion but till now no one has approached us. We would urge everyone to unite against the BJP,” said Dhavlikar.

Notably, according to TMC sources, the party is likely to form an alliance with MGP and Forward party.

It can be recalled that during the joining of former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the Trinamool Congress won’t go for any alliance to contest against BJP in the Goa Assembly polls scheduled in February 2022.

Goa BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said that the saffron camp will win the Assembly polls with absolute majority.

“No matter whether TMC contests alone or goes for an alliance with any regional party, the BJP will get absolute majority as the ruling party in Goa had worked for the people and stood by them,” said Mulla.

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Goa Satya Pal Malik crying foul against Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant demanded his resignation following which the Trinamool Congress had given the CM an ultimatum of 72 hours and also asked for his resignation.

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, taking to Twitter stated, “Satya Pal Malik reveals how CM Pramod Sawant scammed Goans at the peak of COVID-19 resulting in over 3k deaths. That's exactly what we said in the People's Chargesheet today. People deserve accountability & @DrPramodPSawant must resign to allow a fair inquiry!”

The Trinamool Congress also claimed that the posters and banners of TMC had been torn in Goa by the alleged BJP goons and mud was thrown at pictures of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee those featured on the poster. The saffron camp, however, negated TMC’s claims.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:22 PM IST