Goa Assembly Polls: Congress MP P. Chidambaram misleading people over alliance, says TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Panaji: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed Congress and claimed that if Congress fails to defeat BJP in Goa then senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram should resign from politics.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee claimed that TMC had ‘walked an extra mile’ to make alliance with Congress to defeat the BJP in Goa.

“All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on her visit to Goa during October end had asked all the like minded parties to unite to defeat BJP. In keeping with that TMC had walked an extra mile to bring in Congress in the alliance,” said Banerjee.

Taking potshots at Congress leader P. Chidambaram, Banerjee said that the veteran Congress leader is giving ‘false’ statements and is claiming that TMC didn’t ask them for the alliance.

“If I am saying a lie then Congress can slap a defamation case against AITC but the truth is Chidambaram is misleading people as AITC national vice president Pavan Varma visited Chidambaram’s place at Lodhi Road on December 24 to speak about the alliance,” claimed Banerjee.

Incidentally, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP Chidambaram claimed that the TMC didn’t hold any talks with the Congress over Goa alliance and also claimed that Congress has the ‘might’ to defeat BJP.

Slamming the veteran Congress leader, Banerjee claimed that the only party who can fight against the BJP is Trinamool Congress.

“Congress holds tall talks but on field they don’t work. The only party which defeated and can defeat BJP is TMC as we are taking BJP might, vigor and juggernaut head on. In Goa Congress informally has an alliance with BJP. Every vote to Congress is meant for BJP. After the 2017 Goa polls it is proven that the Congress failed to form the government and even hold back their MLA,” Banerjee further added.

Asked about the seat sharing as AITC had done an alliance of Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), Banerjee said that AITC will contest in 39 and MGP will contest in 9 seats of the total 40 Assembly seats.

The TMC National Secretary also mentioned that on February 14 (Assembly poll of Goa), people of Goa will accept TMC as TMC promises to give the people of Goa their ‘rights’.

“There is no doubt about the fact that on February 14 there will be the day of Goenchi Navi Sakal (New Dawn for Goa). Goa is ready to bring a change, a new dawn, under Mamata Banerjee. We have made it very clear that AITC has come to Goa to clean the politics of this state and make sure the traitors of this land are dismantled,” added the TMC MP.

The TMC national secretary also claimed that if voted to power every family of Goa will have benefits of Yuva Shakti Card scheme, Griha Laxmi Card and other sops.

Asked about another TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (who in recent past claimed not Abhishek but Mamata is his leader), Abhishek said there is ‘no High Command’ rule in AITC as in Congress.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:21 PM IST