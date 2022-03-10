Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC may turn out to be the Kingmaker

With the Congress's lead narrowing to 18 seats versus the BJP's 17, the Trinamool Congress, which leads in 4 seats in the 40 member Goa Legislative Assembly, may end up being the Kingmaker in the coastal state.

In the 2017 election in the state, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each and two independents.

In Panaji, BJP's Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate leads with 383 votes, and Utpal Parrikar is now trailing.

In Dabolim, Congress's Captain Viriato Fernandes leads, with BJP's senior-most MLA and transport minister Mauvin Godinho trailing.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:29 AM IST