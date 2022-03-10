Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress pulls ahead with early lead

Congress has established a clear early lead in Goa's Assembly Elections, leading in 20 seats in the coastal state. Meanwhile, BJP is trailing, having taken a lead in 14 seats, followed by the TMC, which leads in 4 seats. Other parties hold leads in the remaining 2 seats in the 40 seat assembly.

BJP's Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is leading in his consitutency of Sanquelima.

Meanwhile, two prominent BJP rebels - Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar - were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.

Former chief minister Parsekar contested the Assembly election, held on February 14, from Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, while Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contested from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.

In the counting of postal ballots before the opening of EVMs, both Parrikar and Parsekar were ahead of their rivals, the official said.

The counting is underway since 8 am at a centre each in Panaji and Margao.

Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning the election, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP.

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.

(with inputs from PTI)

