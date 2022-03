Goa Assembly Election 2022: Click here for full list of winners

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP set to form governments again in Goa, 'laddoos' are being prepared for distribution among people by elated party workers and supporters in Mumbai.

The BJP is set to retain power in the four states it was ruling and is on verge of creating several records, specially in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Congress, the party's main rival in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, fared badly in the polls. All the results are expected to be declared by Thursday evening.

Click here for the full list of winners in Goa polls here:

Mandrem — Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MGP) Pernem — Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar (BJP) Bicholim — Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (Independent) Tivim — Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar (BJP) Mapusa — Joshua Peter De Souza (BJP) Siolim — Delilah Michael Lobo (Congress) Saligao — Kedar Jayprakash Naik (Congress) Calangute — Michael Lobo (Congress) Porvorim — Rohan Khaunte (BJP) Aldona — Carlos Alvares Ferreira (Congress) Panaji — Babush Monserrate (BJP) Taleigao — Jennifer Monserrate (BJP) St. Cruz — Rodolfo Louis Fernandes (Congress) St. Andre — Viresh Mukesh Borkar (Revolutionary Goans Party) Cumbarjua — Rajesh Faldessai (Congress) Maem — Premendra Vishnu Shet (BJP) Sanquelim — Pramod Sawant (BJP) Poriem — Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP) Valpoi — Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane (BJP) Priol — Govind Shepu Gaude (BJP) Ponda — Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar (MGP) Siroda — Subhash Shirodkar (BJP) Marcaim — Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP) Mormugao — Sankalp Amonkar (Congress) Vasco-da-Gama — Krishna V. Salkar (BJP) Dabolim — Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP) Cortalim — Antonio Vas (Independent) Nuvem — Aleixo Sequeira (Congress) Curtorim — Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (Independent) Fatorda — Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) Margao — Digambar Kamat (Congress) Benaulim — Venzy Viegas (AAP) Navelim — Ulhas Tuenkar (BJP) Cuncolim — Alemao Yuri (Congress) Velim — Cruz Silva (AAP) Quepem — Altone D’Costa (Congress) Curchorem — Nilesh Cabral (BJP) Sanvordem — Ganesh Gaonkar (BJP) Sanguem — Subhash Uttam Phal Dessai (BJP) Canacona — Ramesh Tawadkar (BJP)

Click here for final result.

(Note: This list will be updated as the results come in)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:05 PM IST