Gmail down in India? Users complain they can’t send mails or attach files

On Thursday, several users in India complained that they were unable to send mails or upload attachments on Gmail.

Downdetector.com noted a spike in Gmail-related issues in India. 59% complained they couldn't attach files, 28% couldn't login and 12% couldn't receive messages.

One Mumbai-used user told The Free Press Journal that he was unable so save a draft or even send a mail.

The issue started around 10 AM and appears to have abated at 11:00 AM.

The company has so far not issued a statement. The last time massive complaint was on July 1, when users stated they couldn’t open or send mails.