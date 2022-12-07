Global save soil policy handbook for seven regions released. 155 soil experts from 31 countries join Sadhguru at International Round Table

Sadhguru, renowned soil experts and scientists from around the world released the much-awaited Global Save Soil Policy Handbook for 7 regions during an international round table conference to mark the World Soil Day. These regions include Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, Middle East and Northern Africa, North America and Oceania. These policy books offer practical, scientific policy recommendations that governments can put into action to revitalize the soil in their nation. It also released specific Sustainable Soil Management practices for 193 countries recommending 700 unique ways to improve soil health in every country.

The Round Table was attended by 155 global experts from 31 countries who delved deeper into the strategic goals of the Movement along with Sadhguru. Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary, UNCCD, Australian agronomist, Tony Rinaudo, famously known as ‘The Forest Maker’, Ing. Martin Kováč, State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic also joined virtually. Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director, G20 Global Land Initiative - UNCCD also joined the Round Table.

Addressing the Round Table, Sadhguru urged the scientists and experts to come up with a simple coherent language for the common people to understand the importance and urgency to Save Soil. “For the sake of common people in the world and for the political class, coming out with simple coherent language that they hear loud and clear would make a huge difference.”

Seeing a resounding response to the Save Soil Movement steered by him, Sadhguru expressed his confidence in policy actions by governments around the world, but expressed concern over the pace of implementation. “Without people keeping up their concern for soil in the world, democratically elected governments don’t really move at an appropriate pace. If you don’t make this an election issue, it is not going to get sorted out,” suggested Sadhguru.

The Round Table discussed the strategic goals of the movement in two separate agendas. The first agenda of the Roundtable discussed issues and challenges to raise soil health by increasing Soil Organic Matter. Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director, G20 Global Initiative - UNCCD, observed, “The law (EU soil Strategy) calls for Soil Literacy, which means that people have to know the importance of soil, and this is where the role of people like Sadhguru and the Save Soil Movement is."

Dr Ahmed H. El-Naggar, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), UAE, Dr. Claire Chenu, Coordinator, European Joint Programme - Soil, Dr Lydie-Stella Koutika, Research Center on Productivity and Sustainability of Industrial Plantations (CRDPI) also shared valuable inputs to revitalize soil.

The second agenda discussed issues and challenges in supporting farmers to improve soil health. Dr Paul Luu, Executive Secretary, 4 per 1,000 Initiative, France, reflected, "Healthy soils are really the basis of all our actions- if we want to combat climate change, to combat desertification, to combat biological diversity erosion and if we want to have food security."

Gabe Brown, Understanding Ag, Prof Rosa Maria Poch, Chair of Intergovernmental Technical Panel on Soils, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Dr Alisher Mirzabaev, Enviro Economist, University of Bonn, Germany contributed to the agenda.

The proceedings from the conference will be compiled and used in various forums to set the agenda to make agricultural soils healthy across the world.

Earlier on Save Soil Day, Sadhguru who is leading the Save Soil Movement kickstarted the global #ScoreforSoil campaign. The campaign, against the backdrop of the Football World Cup, encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement. Many leading global names are joining this global campaign to spread awareness.

The round table was organised by the Save Soil Movement, which was launched by Sadhguru in March this year to bring the world’s attention to save the dying soil. The movement is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives. Sadhguru, in March, undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and 11 Indian states. The movement, in a short span of time, has met with resounding success, reaching over 3.91 billion people. 81 nations have committed to frame soil-friendly policies.