Glenmark launches nitric oxide nasal spray for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India

In a major development in the COVID-19 medicine field, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday launched its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray under the brand name FabiSpray in India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. launched the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease.

The company received manufacturing-marketing approval from India’s drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of accelerated approval process.

Glenmark had in early July 2021, the company presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 170.87 (1,70,87,06,705) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:08 AM IST