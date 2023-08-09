'Give Us CCTV Footage': BJP Women MPs Demand Action Against Rahul Gandhi For 'Flying Kiss' Gesture To Smriti Irani

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh, speaking in the Parliament complex, said that they have written a letter to the Speaker and Chairperson of Lok Sabha on the issue of Rahul allegedly blowing a "flying kiss" in the House as Smriti Irani started to speak and asked for the video footage to be realised. Shobha Karandlaje and 21 BJP MPs signed a letter and complained against Rahul's alleged gesture of "flying kiss".

Smriti Irani speaks on the issue inside the House

Speaking in the House about the incident, Smriti Irani castigated Rahul for allegedly gesturing a flying kiss toward where she was seated along with other women MPs.

"I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country," Smriti Irani said.

Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, speaking on the issue, said, "By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India. What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded."

Copy of the letter written by NDA women MPs to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla demanding strict action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani speaks outside the Parliament

Speaking on the issue outside the House while talking to media, Smriti Irani called it unprecedented and said, "Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?"

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also commented on the issue and called the incident painful. "He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful," he said.

