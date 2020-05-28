'Give them Rs 7,500 for six months': Sonia Gandhi urges Modi govt to unlock its coffers and help migrant workers

"Thus Congress has decided to raise the voice of the people. We request the central government to give relief to the needy people and provide every family Rs 7,500 for six months. And instantly provide Rs 10,000 into their bank accounts," Sonia Gandhi said.

She also asked the government to arrange for the free and safe travel for the stranded migrant workers and also arrange for their employment.

"Increase employment days to 200 under MGNREGA so that they can get jobs in their villages," she said, adding that the government also needs to help the small and medium scale industries in these tough times so that crores of jobs are saved.

She further said that through social media, the Congress leaders, workers, activists are raising this demand once again. She also urged the people to participate in the campaign and raise the issues being faced by the people.

Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave five suggestions to avoid an economic crisis in the country at the backdrop of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi said that it is essential to highlight an economic concern that needs immediate attention and intervention. " If ignored, this issue has the potential of having a devastating and expansive ripple effect on our economy," she said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been speaking to experts across India and world about COVID-19 related issues and has also held several press conferences with national and regional media during the lockdown.