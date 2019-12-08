Give Sunni Waqf Board land outside municipal limits of Ayodhya, demands VHP

Nagpur: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday demanded that the Sunni Waqf Board be allotted land outside the municipal limits of Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

Central VHP vice president Chamaptrai also said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should not head the trust to be formed for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the supreme court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"Ayodhya was a small municipality prior to December 2018 when Ayodhya and Faizabad municipalities were merged into a corporation. However, the five-acre land to be alloted to Sunni Waqf Board should be located outside the old Ayodhya municipality," Champatrai told reporters.