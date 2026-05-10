'Give Me Some Time And I Will Not Make A Mistake': Vijay’s First Address As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister | VIDEO

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the oath taking ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. | ANI

C Joseph Vijay on Sunday delivered an emotional and politically significant first public address after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, promising transparent governance, women’s safety and welfare-driven administration under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Addressing party cadre and supporters shortly after the swearing-in ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Vijay thanked the people for placing their trust in him and assured them that he would live up to the responsibility.

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“You have given me a huge responsibility. My request to you is to give me some time,” Vijay said, before adding, “I will never make a mistake.”

‘All The 8 Crore People Are My People’

In one of the most striking moments of his speech, Vijay adopted an inclusive tone and said his government would work for every resident of Tamil Nadu, irrespective of political loyalties or differences.

“If you are my friends or my enemies, all the 8 crore people are my people,” he declared, earning loud cheers from supporters gathered at the venue.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister stressed that his government would remain accessible and accountable to the public.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I won’t hide things or shy away from you. We’ll have a transparent government,” Vijay said.

Women’s Safety, Drug Control Among Key Priorities

Outlining the priorities of the new TVK government, Vijay said women’s safety would receive focused attention and assured strict action against drug sales and substance abuse in the state.

“I will focus on women’s safety,” he said while speaking about the direction of his administration.

The Chief Minister also said the welfare of farmers, fishermen and every section of society would remain central to the government’s policies.

“Farmers, fishermen community, all sections will be taken care of by our TVK government,” Vijay stated.

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Recalls Political Struggles And ‘Insults’

The actor-turned-politician also reflected on his difficult political journey and the criticism he faced before entering office.

“There were many problems and many insults that I faced,” Vijay said emotionally during the speech.

He thanked TVK cadre and supporters for standing by him during challenging phases and said their support helped him withstand political attacks.

“You considered these problems and insults as our own and faced them on my behalf,” he told party workers.

‘Without You, I Won’t Be Here’

Vijay reserved special praise for TVK workers and supporters, crediting them for his rise from cinema superstar to Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“I have to thank all of you, TVK cadre. You are my life. Without you, I won’t be here,” he said.

Calling for collective participation in governance, Vijay said the new administration would work together with the people to deliver change in Tamil Nadu.

“All of us together will give a fresh and new governance,” the Chief Minister added.