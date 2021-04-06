'Gibberish': Congress MP Manish Tewari slams Union Health Secretary over 'obtuse' remark on COVID-19 vaccination for all

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday slammed Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan over his "obtuse" remark on COVID-19 vaccination for all. "This is the most obtuse gibberish. Only a Bureaucrat can say it with a masked straight face," Tewari wrote on Twitter. "Does Virus have an age distinguishing vector coded into its genome sequence? Do young not deserve protection when you are exporting the vaccine to everybody and their grandmother," he added.

Bhushan had earlier suggested that the Centre isn't yet ready to open vaccination for all age groups. He had said that the aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it. "Many people ask why shouldn't we open vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths & protect healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it," the Union Health Secretary had said.