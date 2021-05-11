Ghulam Nabi Azad to head Congress task force on COVID-19

New Delhi: Congress has set up a task force on Covid and one of the party's top dissenting voices, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has been appointed as its Chairman. Others on the 13-member committee include Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, and Jairam Ramesh.

The inclusion of Azad comes as a surprise as he raised the issue of elections in the party and demanded more visible leadership. The task force will oversee relief operations run by the party as control rooms have been set at the central and state level, along with efforts by Youth Congress workers.