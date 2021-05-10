Congress puts off party president election due to COVID-19 situation

The election of the Congress President, proposed on June 23, stands postponed till the Covid-19 situation improves in the country. The decision was taken unanimously in an online meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proposed the same and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is head of the Group of 23 rebel leaders, seconded it.

Azad said no one in the party was seeking an election right now and thus the election as proposed by the central election authority (CEA) should be postponed. CEA chairman Madhusudan Mistry, a Gujarat leader, had drawn up the organisational election calendar which had slotted the election of the Congress President on June 23.