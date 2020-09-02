Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal should exit Congress, join BJP: Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested that senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal should resign from the Congress party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Athawale said that the NDA government in the Centre will keep returning to power and that since veteran Congress leaders like Sibal, Azad and others have been accused of colluding with the BJP, they should submit their resignation just like Jyotiraditya Scindia did and join the BJP.

"There is a controversy over the post of Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi has accused Sibal, Azad of working on BJP's behalf. Therefore, I request Sibal, Azad to resign from Congress. They have spent many years expanding the Congress, but they should exit the party and join BJP now," Athawale told ANI here.