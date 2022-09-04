Ghulam Nabi Azad launches his new party in Jammu, remains undecided on name

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad | ANI

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, speaking at a rally in Jammu, told news agency ANI that he hasn't yet decided on a name for his newly-launched political party.

"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of J&K will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," Azad told ANI.

Azad earlier had said that he would launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls. Azad has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and a string of party leaders will also hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today.

With Azad signalling that he will float a new party, several leaders have resigned from the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand are among 64 leaders who have resigned from the Congress.

Over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students’ Union of India, the youth wing of the Congress party, from various universities in Jammu have submitted their resignations in solidarity with Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation with a 5-page letter lambasting Rahul Gandhi and his coterie triggered a war of words between him and the Congress leaders.

