GHMC Polls: Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad to begin with temple visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Hyderabad on Sunday and will reportedly be visiting a temple before taking part in a roadshow in Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituency. With elections to 150-member GHMC scheduled to be held on December 1, Shah's choice of activities assumes greater significance.

Shah's visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple that stands adjacent to the Charminar is not the first time that the site has become a topic of debate and discussion recently. And many are interpreting his itinerary as being a nod to the ongoing campaign that has become increasingly polarising.

MoS G Kishan Reddy alleges that there are Rohingyas living in the city who have been added to the voters list. Apart from Rohingyas, there are few Pakistanis living in Hyderabad and the Central government does have a report and have been looking into this issue," he had said recently.

This is not an isolated comment, and other BJP leaders too have hit out at AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi over the allegation.

Days before this, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that once the BJP wins the GHMC polls, "we will conduct a surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas." He had also announced his intent to conduct the post poll victory march starting from the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, in the meanwhile, has stated that every single Rohingya refugee that Owaisi "tries to protect will be thrown out".