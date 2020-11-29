GHMC Polls: Amit Shah begins Hyderabad campaign with 'darshan' at Bhagyalakshmi temple, holds roadshow

The BJP leader later held a roadshow in Secunderabad area of the city.

The area around the historic monument was turned into a virtual fortress as police put up barricades on approach roads. Tight security arrangements were in place with the deployment of a large number of policemen, including personnel from central paramilitary forces.

The temple was decked up for Amit Shah's visit. Hundreds of BJP workers carrying party flags gathered near the monument on the occasion. Supporters of actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party were also seen.

As the area is communally sensitive, the security agencies made special arrangements for Shah's visit. Top officials supervised the arrangements to avert any untoward incident. Only selected BJP leaders were allowed into the barricaded area around the Charminar.

Shah was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior party leaders. BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's OBC Morcha President K Laxman, party MPs and state legislators were also present.

Earlier, BJP leaders and workers welcomed Shah when he landed at the Begumpet Airport in the city.

The central Minister's visit to the temple is significant as the BJP is contesting the polls with focus on Hindutva.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

