Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Allegedly Conspires With Gym Trainer Lover To Kill Husband, Both Arrested | X

The police in Ghaziabad have apprehended Priya Sharma along with her partner, gym instructor Pratap Singh, for the savage attempted homicide of her spouse, Shashank Kantharia. The distressing event occurred early on Monday morning, October 26, 2026, in the Vasundhara Sector 1 region of Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the woman allegedly planned her husband's murder with the help of her gym trainer lover. The police arrested both accused in connection with the case. The police arrested on October 28, 2026.

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Woman and alleged lover arrested

The arrests followed a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the husband's death. Investigators are expected to examine the relationship between the accused, their alleged involvement in the conspiracy and the events preceding the incident.

Sleeping husband attacked with knives

According to reports, Pratap entered the residence armed with knives and repeatedly stabbed Shashank while he was fast asleep. Shashank’s young daughter was sleeping right next to him. The child woke up and began screaming in terror, alerting the society's security guards and neighbours. The incident took place at the Jagriti RWA Society in Vasundhara Sector 1.

This is a developing story.