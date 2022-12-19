e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGhaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested

The video of a dog being mercilessly killed by a car run over it has surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver booked | Twitter/Lalit Pandit
Follow us on

Ghaziabad: CCTV footage showed chilling visuals of a dog coming under the car and being hurt by the vehicle. The vehicle mercilessly left the animal to die in pain and continued the drive. Following the incident, the driver was booked and held on charges of animal cruelty.

Two stray dogs were playfully coupling near the streets of a highrise when a car run over one of them. The incident was captured on the CCTV at the residence and showed the driver rushing without stopping the vehicle after leaving the animal in pain. The dog died on spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Ghaziabad's Teela Mod, Times of India reported, further updating that a resident of the society filed a complaint against the driver on Saturday. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and that followed his arrest.

Read Also
Watch: Dog runs to wake friend, both pets enjoy cute moments in viral video
article-image
Read Also
Nagpur Crime: 40-year-old man arrested for having sex with stray dog after video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Doctors save 2-year-old kid who swallowed battery within 20 minutes of intake

Kerala: Doctors save 2-year-old kid who swallowed battery within 20 minutes of intake

IIIT Basar student commits suicide in campus

IIIT Basar student commits suicide in campus

Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food in Sirohi

Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food in Sirohi

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session: VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled, Opposition stages protests...

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session: VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled, Opposition stages protests...

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested