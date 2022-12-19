Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver booked | Twitter/Lalit Pandit

Ghaziabad: CCTV footage showed chilling visuals of a dog coming under the car and being hurt by the vehicle. The vehicle mercilessly left the animal to die in pain and continued the drive. Following the incident, the driver was booked and held on charges of animal cruelty.

Two stray dogs were playfully coupling near the streets of a highrise when a car run over one of them. The incident was captured on the CCTV at the residence and showed the driver rushing without stopping the vehicle after leaving the animal in pain. The dog died on spot.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Ghaziabad's Teela Mod, Times of India reported, further updating that a resident of the society filed a complaint against the driver on Saturday. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and that followed his arrest.