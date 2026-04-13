Ghaziabad Girl Making Reels While Driving Dies After Bike Collides With Divider; Pillion Rider’s Condition Critical – Video

Ghaziabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A young woman died after the bike she was riding lost balance and collided with a divider while she was filming a reel. She was reportedly riding at high speed, while a man seated behind her was recording a video on his mobile phone at the time. A video of the young woman riding the bike has surfaced.

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The impact of the crash was so powerful that they were thrown several feet and landed on the ground. Neither was wearing a helmet. Locals informed the police, and they were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared the young woman dead.

The incident took place near the IMS College flyover in the Wave City area on Sunday evening. The young man has been identified as 20-year-old Hashim, and the young woman as Iqra, 19. Both were residents of the Pasonda neighbourhood in Ghaziabad.

Iqra suffered severe injuries to her head and face, while Hashim sustained injuries to his legs, waist, and shoulder.