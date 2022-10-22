e-Paper Get App
Ghaziabad gang rape case: DCW demands high-level inquiry, writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

DCW had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the matter. However, the Police claim that the case is false.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
article-image
Representative Image |
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding a high-level inquiry and also setting up a high-level committee into the gang rape of a 38-year-old woman in Ghaziabad district.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DCW had issued a notice to Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police over the matter.

The victim was from Nandnagari, Delhi, and had gone to Ghaziabad for her brother's birthday celebration on October 16. While she was returning home in the evening, while waiting for an auto, four people gang raped her in a car.

They took the victim to an unknown location, where one more person was present. The accused brutally gang raped and tortured her for two days and inserted an iron rod into her private parts. Then they hid her in a jute bag, tied up her arms and legs, and threw her out on the road, the DCW said.

Inquiry on use of iron rode must be done

The DCW Chief in her letter has urged that an inquiry must be conducted to find out who caused injuries to the victim and who was responsible for inserting an iron rod-like object in her private parts, which was pulled out by the GTB Hospital in the national capital.

On the other hand, if it is proved beyond doubt that the girl was actively involved in conspiring against the accused men and she is not the victim but the perpetrator, then strict action should be taken against the woman under Section 182 of the IPC, Maliwal added.

She said, "The medico-legal examination (MLC) report of the woman from Ghaziabad indicates serious injuries. It said that she was tied with ropes, had bruises on her neck and thighs, was bleeding, and a 5-6 cm iron rod was removed from her body. We (DCW) had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the matter. However, the Police claim that the case is false. This is quite "disturbing and shocking"."

"Requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to constitute a high-level committee to probe the matter. If it is indeed proved that the girl had registered a fake case to settle the property dispute, then strict action will be taken against her," Maliwal added.

article-image

