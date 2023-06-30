Ghaziabad Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Killed By Family On Suspicion Of Theft, Police Say 'Victim Knew Daughter of Accused'

Murder. Representative Image. | Representational Image

A 23-year-old man named Parvez was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday. The victim was beaten up with an iron rod and was thrashed by family members of a girl who was known to Parvez, said police. Initially, there were reports that the man was beaten up by family on suspicion of theft. However, after further investigation, Ghaziabad Police found that the victim knew the daughter of one 42-year-old family member who was involved in thrashing Parvez.

Parvez had reached girl's family residence on Thursday

According to police, Parvez had reached at the girl's house to meet her on Thursday. However, the girl's father and a nephew as well as a tenant beat up the 23-year-old Parvez, saying that they suspected him to be a "robber".

Family members first said that they beat up the man on suspicion of 'theft'

DCP (Trans Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that on Thursday night, June 29, information was received that a youth was beaten up on suspicion of theft in Vandana Vihar of Khoda police station area. Police reached the spot and the injured was taken to a hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased, Parvez (23), was a resident of Mustafabad in Loni police station area.

Further probe underway

Police said that further probe in the case is underway and that the case is being investigated from all angles. Police has arrested the three accused and they are under questioning.