Ghaziabad Apartment Fire: Residents Evacuated Safely, 3 Pet Dogs Die In Blaze - VIDEO

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad apartment on the third floor of SK Homes Avantika in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire engines rushed to the scene as soon as the fire was reported. Fortunately, residents were evacuated using a ladder. However, three dogs died of suffocation as the apartment filled with smoke.

In the visuals people can be seen descending ladders as rescue teams evacuate trapped residents

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"We received a call about the fire around 3 a.m. on Monday night. A fire broke out on the third floor of the Avantika Building, trapping several people inside. Two fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene," Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal was quoted as saying by India TV.

"Emergency rescue operations were immediately launched in time. Ground access was forced open to extinguish the fire, while ladders were used to rescue those trapped above. During the rescue operation, it was discovered that three dogs had died due to smoke inhalation," he added.

Similar incident

Earlier in April, a massive fire broke out at the Gaur Green Avenue Society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. The fire broke out on the 11th floor of the society around 8:50 a.m. and quickly spread to apartments on several other floors. Several apartments were damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Serious security lapses were exposed in the high-level probe into the April 29 fire in Tower D of Gaur Green Avenue Society. Residents reported that the fire alarm system was not functioning at the time of the incident and that safety equipment was poorly maintained.