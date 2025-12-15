‘Ghatiya Harkat’: Congress Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Woman Doctor’s Hijab, Demands Resignation

The Congress party on Monday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a video purportedly showing him pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during a government event in Patna.

Sharing the video on X, the Congress wrote, “This is Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness, a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab.”

Raising concerns over women’s safety in the state, the party added, “A man holding the highest office in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it, how safe will women be in the state?”

Demanding his resignation, the Congress said, “Nitish Kumar should immediately resign for this disgusting behaviour. This vileness is unforgivable.”

According to reports, the incident occurred during an appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s residence, where newly recruited AYUSH doctors were being handed their appointment letters.

The woman seen in the video has been identified as Nusrat Parveen. In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen asking her about her headscarf after handing over the appointment letter and instructing her to remove it. Before she could respond, he allegedly pulled down her hijab himself.

The woman appeared visibly shocked by the Chief Minister’s action, while others present at the event were seen laughing in the background.

Reports said a total of 1,283 AYUSH doctor, comprising 685 Ayurvedic, 393 Homeopathic and 205 Unani practitioners, were issued appointment letters at the event.