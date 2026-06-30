'Ghar Wapsi' For Ayush Malik! Viral Video Shows UP Man Who Converted To Islam For Nikah, Performing Puja With Family At Home In Shamli

'Ghar Wapsi' For Ayush Malik! Viral Video Shows UP Man Who Converted To Islam For Nikah, Performing Puja With Family |

A fresh twist has emerged in the widely discussed Ayush Malik conversion case from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after a new video surfaced online showing him performing Hindu rituals with his family and claiming that he has returned to Sanatan Dharma.

The viral video, which is rapidly circulating on social media, shows Ayush Malik praying at a temple inside his house along with his parents. In the clip, he is also seen apologising to his family and speaking about staying with them again.

UP- शामली का आयुष मलिक अब मुसलमान से फिर हिंदू हो गया है. आयुष का एक वीडियो आज सामने आया है.



इस वीडियो में आयुष हकलाती आवाज में खुद के पुन: हिंदू बनने की बात कह रहा है और माफी मांग रहा है. वह घर के मंदिर में पूजा कर रहा है और परिवार के साथ बैठा है. उसके पेरेन्ट्स फिर से उसके… https://t.co/iQVNuI7Hyu pic.twitter.com/Aa2OO5fI4e — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) June 29, 2026

According to several news reports, in a nearly 2-minute-long video, Ayush Malik claims that he has adopted Sanatan Dharma once again. He is seen offering prayers to Lord Hanuman, participating in rituals and taking blessings from his parents. The development has once again brought the case into the spotlight and triggered fresh reactions online.

What Is The Case About?

Ayush Malik, the only son of a businessman and a resident of the Dayanand Nagar area in Shamli, had earlier made headlines after claiming that he had converted to Islam. At the time, he had introduced himself as 'Ali Mohammad' on social media and was seen sporting a beard and Islamic attire in several videos.

He had also claimed to have married a woman named Chandni Qureshi through nikah, leading to widespread controversy across the district and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. Several Hindu organisations had strongly reacted to the matter and demanded action from authorities.

3 People Arrested So Far

The issue later became the subject of a police investigation. A case was registered against 10 people, including three named accused and several unidentified individuals. Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the matter and sent them to jail.

Now, the latest viral video showing Ayush Malik allegedly returning to Hinduism has added another dramatic turn to the already controversial case. However, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified.