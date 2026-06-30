General Dhiraj Seth Takes Over As Indian Army Chief, Marking Armoured Corps Leadership Return After Nearly 3 Decades | X / PIB_India

New Delhi: General Dhiraj Seth took over as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi upon his retirement on Tuesday.

An officer of the Armoured Corps, Gen Seth becomes the first officer from the combat branch to head the Army since 1997 after General Shankar Roychowdhury.

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With nearly four decades of military service, he brings extensive operational, strategic and organisational experience, having served in key command, staff and capability-development appointments.

His tenure, which is expected to run until August 2028, comes at a critical juncture as the Army focuses on force modernisation, integrated theatre command structures, and enhanced operational preparedness along the borders with China and Pakistan.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Gen Seth was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. Throughout his distinguished career, he has served in a wide range of operational, strategic and institutional roles, playing a key role in enhancing the Indian Army's combat capabilities and long-term transformation.

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Commanding formations at every level in diverse operational environments, his assignments include heading an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the western theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

As a Lt General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations.

He later served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, where he oversaw important military engagements, ceremonial duties and coordination for national and international events in the capital.

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Upon promotion to Army Commander, Gen Seth headed both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, becoming one of the few officers to have commanded two operational Army Commands. During more than two-and-a-half years in these roles, he provided strategic oversight across some of the country's most critical military theatres.

Beyond field command, Gen Seth has held several important staff and strategic appointments that have shaped operational planning, force management and capability development within the Army.

Widely recognised for his role in military modernisation, he has served in key positions within the Strategic Planning and Capability Development branches at Army Headquarters, where he helped formulate the Army's modernisation roadmap, capability enhancement plans and long-term force restructuring initiatives.

His work has been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and the evolving demands of future warfare.

An accomplished military professional, Gen Seth has consistently excelled in professional military education. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, reflecting his broad strategic outlook and deep understanding of contemporary military affairs.

With a blend of operational experience, strategic vision and expertise in force modernisation, Gen Dhiraj Seth is set to lead the Indian Army through a period of significant transformation and evolving security challenges.

He has been conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Vishisht Seva Medal (UVSM), Ati Seva Medal (AVSM) and other distinguished service awards for his contributions to national security.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)