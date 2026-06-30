Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Hands Over Charge To Gen Dhiraj Seth, Calls Four-Decade Of Army Service 'Greatest Privilege' | Video | X / PTI

New Delhi: Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday described serving in the Indian Army for over four decades as the "greatest privilege" of his life as he handed over the responsibility of the Chief of the Army Staff to Gen Dhiraj Seth.

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General Dwivedi expressed gratitude to soldiers, veterans, their families, and the citizens of the country for their unwavering support.

He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

During the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said, "As I conclude my tenure as the Chief of the Army Staff, I am filled with a profound sense of humility, gratitude, pride, and satisfaction. The journey from Sainik School to this moment has been unforgettable. Serving in the Indian Army for over four decades has been the greatest privilege of my life."

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"The Indian Army derives its strength not from any single individual, but from the unwavering faith of its soldiers, commanders, veterans, families, and the citizens of the country. I pay homage to every soldier of the Indian Army, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he further added.

General Dwivedi said the Indian Army had maintained a high level of preparedness and vigilance across all fronts over the past two years, highlighting the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor.

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He also stressed that stronger synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force has helped shape the country's "new normal" in national security.

"...Over the past two years, the Indian Army has progressively maintained its preparedness, balance, and vigilance on every front. Our deployment along the northern borders under 'Operation Snow Leopard' has been marked by strength and alertness. On the western front, too, the Army has discharged its duties with utmost seriousness and restraint; 'Operation Sindoor' stands as a shining example of this," he said.

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"Regarding all matters of national security, the Indian Army has executed its tasks with clear objectives, discipline, and a sense of responsibility, effectively shaping the definition of the 'new normal.' During this period, synergy among the three services has strengthened further; the Army, Navy, and Air Force have worked together with a shared vision, mutual trust, and enhanced coordination. Future warfare will be increasingly joint, integrated, and theatre-oriented. Therefore, our direction is clear: to look together, decide together, and act together," Gen Dwivedi added.

General Dwivedi expressed confidence in his successor, Gen Dhiraj Seth, as he handed over the responsibility of leading the Indian Army.

He said the seasoned soldier and capable leader would take the force to greater heights while upholding its traditions, professionalism, and operational readiness.

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"Today, I am handing over this responsibility to General Dhiraj Seth. He is a seasoned soldier and a capable leader. I have full confidence that under his leadership, the Indian Army will scale even greater heights while upholding its glorious traditions, professionalism, and resolve. As I hand over this charge today, I am fully confident about the future of the Indian Army; it will remain rooted in its traditions, stay vigilant regarding current challenges, and remain constantly prepared for any situation that may arise in the future," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)