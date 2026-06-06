Gen Z Takes Over Jantar Mantar As Youth Raise 'Godi Media' Slogans At Cockroach Janata Party Protest| VIDEO

A spirited crowd of young protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, raising slogans against "Godi Media" and waving Indian flags during the first major on-ground demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The rally marked the transition of the youth-led online movement from social media activism to street mobilisation.

Video Captures Energetic Demonstration

The video shows a densely packed crowd of mostly Gen Z protesters chanting slogans, raising clenched fists and waving the tricolour. Protesters can be seen gathered under trees near road signs pointing toward Akashwani Bhawan, India Gate and Gole Dak Khana.

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Media personnel equipped with cameras and microphones were also present, documenting the event as demonstrators chanted and recorded the gathering on their mobile phones.

CJP's First Major Ground Mobilisation

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical youth movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke in May 2026. The movement emerged online after reclaiming the term "cockroach," which supporters say became symbolic of frustrations faced by unemployed and aspirational youth.

The Delhi rally represented CJP's first significant on-ground mobilisation after gaining traction on social media platforms.

Focus on Exam Irregularities and Youth Concerns

CJP has been campaigning on issues related to alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC exams. Protesters have demanded greater accountability over exam paper leaks and have called for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Organisers said the demonstration was intended to highlight concerns surrounding education, employment opportunities and transparency in recruitment processes.

Dipke Calls for Peaceful Protest

Ahead of the event, Dipke arrived in Delhi and appealed to supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the demonstration remained peaceful.

In a message to participants, he encouraged them to carry books and the national flag while also urging them to offer flowers to police personnel as a gesture of gratitude. He stressed that the movement should be guided by "love and peace" rather than confrontation.

Heavy Security Across the Capital

Delhi Police implemented extensive security arrangements ahead of the gathering, deploying more than 1,000 personnel across New Delhi and other strategic locations.

Security was heightened at the airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, border checkpoints, busy marketplaces and major intersections amid expectations of a sizeable turnout.

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Support From Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also voiced support for the movement. Wangchuk stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke were arrested in connection with the protest.

Social Media Movement Hits the Streets

With chants, flags and visible youth participation, the Jantar Mantar gathering underscored CJP's evolution from a viral online campaign into a physical protest movement. While supporters hailed the turnout as a sign of growing youth engagement, some social media users questioned the scale and political significance of the demonstration.