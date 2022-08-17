Gehlot vs Pilot fight resumes in Rajasthan over Dalit student's death; 12 Councillors and an MLA resign

Sachin Pilot (left) and CM Ashok Gehlot (right) | Photo: IANS

The death of a Dalit student in Jalore, Rajasthan, has sparked conflict within the Congress as certain party leaders have become increasingly critical of the Gehlot administration.

In their resignation letters, twelve Congress council members from the Baran Municipal Council expressed their outrage over crimes against Dalits and supported party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal.

Two days after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit kid who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher in Jalore for touching a drinking water pot, the Baran-Atru MLA on Monday delivered Gehlot his letter of resignation.

Even senior Congress leader in a subtly critical statement directed at the state government, urged for zero tolerance for the incident, Pilot has previously critisied the Gehlot administration.

Pilot wants action against officials for lathi-charging victim's family

Pilot also called for action against officials for an alleged lathi-charge on the victim’s family. “We will have to instill confidence among Dalits that we stand with them. There is no other option. The government should work on the shortcomings to change the system,” he said after visiting the victim’s family.

The family was visited by Pilot, a former deputy chief minister who instigated a coup against CM Gehlot in 2020. “Such discrimination is taking place in our system even after 75 years of independence. This is a matter of self-introspection for all of us, he told reporters after the visit. His death raises several questions,” the Congress leader added.

Ghelot's reply

The chief minister of Rajasthan retaliated against Pilot by claiming that some leaders are inciting party members by complaining that they are not being treated with respect. “Some of our people, leaders instigate workers by telling them that they should be respected and honoured. It has become a ‘jumla’. Have you ever honoured and respected the workers? Do you even know what honour and respect is?," without taking any names he further said. “We have become a leader from a worker by getting honour and respect," he said.

9-year-old Dalit student was beaten to death by his teacher

A nine-year-old Dalit student died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten up by a teacher of a private school for touching a drinking water pot. The accused teacher has been arrested by the police.

The brutal incident took place in Jalore, Rajasthan which has sparked outrage among the Dalit community, looking at the anger of the people, the administration has suspended the internet services in the district.

The student, Indra Meghwal, a student of the private school in Surana village, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday after 24 days.